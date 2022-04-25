Nigeria’s International Passports ‘Accumulating’ In Germany–Embassy

The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Berlin,Germany has asked Nigerians in the country to come and collect their international passport.

Effective from May 1, the embassy stated that passport collection will hold only on Fridays.

“Public Notice. The Embassy wishes to inform Nigerians that captured for Passport between September 2021 and January 2022, to proceed to the Embassy to pick up their Passport. Kindly note that from 1st May 2022, Fridays ONLY, will be for Passport Collection,” Nigeria Embassy Berlin Germany tweeted on Monday.

The Embassy decried the accumulation of international passports belonging to Nigerians in the country.

“The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Berlin, wishes to inform members of the Nigerian community in Germany, that there is an ACCUMULATION OF UNCOLLECTED INTERNATIONAL PASSPORTS. In this regard, the Embassy is calling on Nigerians whose data were CAPTURED BETWEEN SEPTEMBER 2021 AND JANUARY 2022, to kindly proceed to the Embassy to pick up their passports,’ the embassy stated on its website.

A source at the Nigerian Immigration Service explained to THE WHISTLER why Nigerians in Germany may not be eager to pick up their passport.

The source said it is most likely they are also German citizens.

“May be they have other travel documents, perhaps, most of them have become German citizens and carry German passport,” the source said.

A passport is an official document issued by a government, affirming the holder’s citizenship and enabling them to lawfully travel to other countries.