‘Wrong Things Happening Same Time In Nigeria ‘- Enugu Residents Warn Tinubu

The federal government should take all precautions before the looming breakdown of law and order in the country.

This is the view of some Enugu residents who spoke with THE WHISTLER on Wednesday. With a particular reference to the fight between operatives of the State Services and Nigerian Correctional Centre yesterday during the arraignment of the suspended governor of the Central Bank, Mr Godwin Emefiele, our respondents say Nigeria is ‘on the verge of explosion’.

Prof Nnamdi Okenwa, head of department, mass communication, Coal City University, Enugu, said, “Everything is happening wrongly at the same time in Nigeria. I wonder any part of Nigeria that is not shaking. Medical doctors are on strike, we expect hike on electricity tariff soon, tuition fees of unity schools now N100, 000; prices of petroleum products rising, and foodstuffs are becoming unaffordable.

“Nigeria is no longer at ease. Are you talking about the nation’s indebtedness! The current desire of every Nigerian is to leave the shores of the country. To be in Nigeria is to have shock absorbers. All is not well.”

Sir Abuchi Anueyiagu, a journalist, said, “DSS is an establishment of the government that refuses to obey the same government it is serving. The DSS disobeying a court order makes Nigeria a banana republic. We have not yet had a democracy because democracy is all about the rule of law. The same people will want us to obey them using their guns.”

A student, Chiama Eze, said, “Nigeria under APC in the past nine years has been oppressing us. After surviving Buhari, Tinubu’s pattern is increasing prices of goods and services. I won’t advocate violence but peaceful protest might be the best way to announce that the masses are not dead. This government has no conscience.”

Samuel Omeke told our reporter that, “Nigeria is sick. We have reached out elasticity. We need to stand up. Businesses are folding up; parents are no more able to provide for their children. What kind of government will claim to be doing the right thing when its citizens are becoming hopeless, losing their identifies?

“Old politicians have hijacked this country. They lack capacity. They can’t learn from Singapore. Our problem is that our presidents and governors have absolute powers. How can an arm of the government disobey a court order within the court premises? Nigerians with capacities are no more within this country. They have left the country because the country is not suitable to them.”

James Ike, a lawyer, said, “What is holding an impending protest in Nigeria is because Nigerians are patiently waiting for the outcomes of election petitions at tribunals. If it is noticed that justice is being subverted, Nigerians will react, and it will not be good for us.”