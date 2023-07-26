BREAKING: NLC To Begin Nationwide Strike August 2 Over Fuel Price Hike

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has given the federal government seven days ultimatum to revert to the old fuel pump price or a nationwide wide strike action will commence on August 2, 2023.

This decision is a result of the NLC’s displeasure with the government following the announcement of the sum of N8,000 as palliative by the government to curtail the effect of the subsidy on Nigerians.

Recall that THE WHISTLER had reported that the NLC said the payment of N8,000 to 12 million Nigeria was an insult and mockery to the congress.

At the NLC’s Central Working Committee, CWC, meeting held Tuesday, July 25, at Abuja Labour House, the decision to embark on nationwide strike action was approved.

Consequently, the congress directed all its affiliates unions and state councils to immediately begin mobilization of workers for a long-lasting strike and mass protests.

