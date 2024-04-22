Yahaya Bello: EFCC Denies Disobeying Court Order Amidst Rising Accusations

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied disobeying Court orders issued by the Kogi State High Court stopping it from arresting the immediate past governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

Last week, the EFCC had laid siege to Bello’s house located at Benghazi Street in Wuse Zone 4, Abuja with the purpose of arresting him despite a court order from the Kogi State High Court stopping the arrest.

Advertisement

However, the Commission in a Press Statement signed by the EFCC’s Acting Director, Public Affairs, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, on Monday evening, denied disobeying the court order following rising accusations, arguments and counter-arguments on whether or not it has disobeyed a court order.

The Commission clearly pointed out that “though Bello sought refuge in a fundamental rights enforcement action through an order granted by Justice Isa Jamil Abdulallahi of the Kogi State High Court, the order did not vitiate or nullify an order made by the Federal High Court for the arrest of the former governor for the purpose of his arraignment.

“The enrolled Order of the Kogi State High Court only granted an order to enforce Bello’s right to personal liberty and freedom of movement, it didn’t preclude the Federal High Court ‘to make any Order as it may deem just in the determination of the rights of the Applicant and the Respondent as may be submitted to her for consideration and determination.

“The Order made by the Federal High Court for the arrest of Mr. Yahaya Bello for the purpose of his arraignment is not in conflict with the Order of the Kogi State High Court. The case before the Federal High Court is a criminal charge which is different from the fundamental rights enforcement action that is the subject of an appeal,” Uwujaren said.

Advertisement

He further pointed out that the EFCC had a shining track record in the prosecution of politically exposed persons and would continue to exercise its mandate in the overall interest of the nation.

He also advised Bello to turn himself in and answer to the charges preferred against him by the Commission.

Uwujaren called on all patriotic Nigerians to lend their voices in support of the Commission stressing that “the EFCC will not relent in its quest to wrestle corruption to the ground”.