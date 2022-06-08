Yahaya Bello Slams Northern Govs, APC Delegates After Losing Presidential Ticket

Kogi State Governor and one of the aspirants of the just concluded presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yahaya Bello, has described the process as flawed and ‘highly compromised’

Bello, in a statement by his campaign organization’s spokesperson, Yemi Kolapo, said he remains the ‘Hero of the Oppressed’ while describing the country’s democratic system as “the government of the oppressors by the oppressors and for the oppressors.”

“It is sad to note that those who should know and who many progressives had thought of as leaders with integrity are the ones working against the people they were (s)elected to represent for egocentric reasons.

“In this process, one leader stands out, according to the majority of Nigerians. And that leader is one that has proven to the downtrodden and those regarded as “Nigerians without surnames”, that regardless of agelong intimidation by the elite, the best of our people can stand tall without compromising the values that we should have been known for as a nation.”

Bello accused the Northern Governors Forum of ganging up against him by picketing delegates “who have largely been pocketed by their paymasters and who defer to the highest bidder are made to choose flagbearers of a political party is as warped as the process itself.

“It is obvious that in a bid to prove that he is not one of them, enemies of this project, Nigeria, went beyond speaking with delegates and oiling their palms to ensure that votes that did not represent Yahaya Bello’s popularity were counted against his name. But they have unwittingly made him the hero of the moment.

“We do not have to talk much but to pray that God Himself would deliver Nigerians from the hands of enemies of democracy. Poverty is a tool they have used for long to keep Nigerians poor. At the right time, however, this jinx must break!”

THE WHISTLER had reported how former Lagos governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerged the flagbearer of the party after a keenly contested election.

Tinubu polled 1271 votes to defeat former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who garnered 316 votes; Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, who polled 235 votes as well as Senate President, Ahmed Lawan who had 152 votes.

Yahaya Bello came a distant fifth with just 47 votes – less than the total number of delegates from Kogi state (63).