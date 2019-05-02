Advertisement

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti has claimed that internet fraudsters who are usually called ‘Yahoo boys’ are “legitimate” children of corrupt politicians and business elites in the country.

The Grammy award nominee made the claim via his Instagram page on Thursday, describing the fraudsters as “legitimate children of political elites”.

He captioned the post: “The yahoo boy is the legitimate child of the political and business elite. Our ability as Nigerians to pick and choose wat criminals to hate and what criminals to jump and dance for is the reason we can’t develop especially when the criminals we shuck and jive for are the real DEVILS!! STIGMATIZE ALL NIGERIAN CRIMINALS NOT JUST THE YAHOO BOY!! #gethesax,” he wrote.

