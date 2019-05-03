Saraki Condoles With Dino Melaye Over Loss Of Mother

Advertisement

Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has commiserated with the Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, over the demise of his mother, Deaconess Comfort Melaye.

Senator Melaye took to Twitter hours to announce the death of his mother whom he said lived a “Godly life”.

The Senator tweeted, “With total submission to the will of the Almighty God, I on behalf of the Melaye’s announce the passing into Glory of our beloved mother. Deconess Comfort Melaye. We thank God for Godly life she lived. I love you my mother and Friend. We shall surely meet again.”

He described the deceased as “my dependable mother, sister and best friend” adding that “You were more than just a mother. You gave your tomorrow for my today. Mummy the cloud is without form, but I take solace in the fact that we shall see again.”

Commiserating with Melaye, Saraki tweeted: “My heartfelt prayers and sincere condolences go out to Senator Dino Melaye and his entire family over the passing of their beloved mother, Deaconess Comfort Melaye. I pray that the Almighty grants her eternal rest and gives the family the fortitude to bear this significant loss.”