Yakasai Calls For Buhari’s Resignation After Kaduna Train Attack

As Nigerians come to terms with the Monday night train attack in Kaduna, Mr Salihu Tanko Yakasai, a former aide of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, has called for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Yakasai, an unrepentant critic of the Buhari administration, was sacked as aide of Ganduje over a similar comment a year ago.

The radical politician who recently dumped the All Progressives Congress, claimed that Buhari lacked the ability to secure Nigerians and should immediately resign as president.

In a series’of tweets on Tuesday, he called for Buhari’s resignation over the attack on rail passengers on Monday night.

“President @MBuhari your government has failed us. We will continue to remind you this. I am reiterating my call for you to resign! If you can’t secure us we don’t want you there anymore. You lack empathy, you lack emotions, & you do not value our lives. #BuhariMustGo,” he tweeted.

Another tweet read, “Anytime Nigerians are killed, @MBuhari through Garba & Femi will release a statement & call for security meeting in the Villa. Some actions will be taken but wont be sustained, only for another attack to happen & they repeat the process. This cannot continue! #BuhariMustResign.”

Continuing he again sent out a tweet saying, “We are angry, we are mad, and we don’t want anything again but for @MBuhari to resign! It’s clear that you can not secure us. We don’t feel safe anymore in our homes let alone on the streets. We are frustrated, tired & can’t go on like this. #BuhariMustResign.”

When THE WHISTLER reached him for additional comment, he declined to comment saying, “For now, those are my comments. Buhari had failed. He must go. It’s a crusade we are embarking on, he must go.”