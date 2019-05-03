Yakubu Gowon Slumps In Delta

Advertisement

A former Nigerian Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, on Friday slumped in Ovwor-Olomu Community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

He slumped during the oration at the graveside of the late Maj.Gen.David Akpodiete Ejoor.

He was immediately rushed to the emergency session.



NAN reports that military as well as the Delta state ambulances were immediately moved in to front of the tent in case the former head of state’s health deteriorates further.

Governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa and former governor of the state, James Ibori, who had rushed to see Gowon at the emergency tent were later seen exiting the tent, an indication that the former army general has recovered.

General Gowon, 84, was military head of state between 1966 and 1975.