Sponsored

Yakubu Gowon Slumps In Delta

Nigeria
By Abimbola Johnson
yakubu-Gowon
Yakubu Gowon, Ex-Nigerian Head Of State.

Advertisement

A former Nigerian Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, on Friday slumped in Ovwor-Olomu Community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

He slumped during the oration at the graveside of the late Maj.Gen.David Akpodiete Ejoor.

RELATED

Gowon, Obiozor, Joda, Kolade, Others Set Template For New…

Shagari: How Buhari, OBJ, Tinubu, Others Mourned Late…

He was immediately rushed to the emergency session.

Advertisement

NAN reports that military as well as the Delta state ambulances were immediately moved in to front of the tent in case the former head of state’s health deteriorates further.

Governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa and former governor of the state, James Ibori, who had rushed to see Gowon at the emergency tent were later seen exiting the tent, an indication that the former army general has recovered.

General Gowon, 84, was military head of state between 1966 and 1975.

Advertisement

You can unsubscribe at any time

Advertisement

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!