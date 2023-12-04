Yakubu Gowon Concerned About Niger Coup’s Impact On Nigeria, Others

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigeria’s former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), has said he is concerned over the coup in Niger Republic and its impact on neighbouring countries.

Gowon spoke when the President of ECOWAS Commission, Mr Omar Alieu Touray, paid him a courtesy visit at his Abuja residence.

Advertisement

Gowon, according to a statement from ECOWAS on Monday, “expressed his concerns over the coup in Niger and its impact on the subregion,” describing it as one of political instability in the region.

The general applauded the Chairman of ECOWAS, Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government “for showing restraint and exploring other diplomatic avenues of restoring constitutional rule to Niger.”

Recall that on 26 July 2023, some soldiers carried out a coup d’état in Niger leading to the removal and detention of President Mohamed Bazoum.

General Gowon however, expressed hope that the political impasse in Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, and Niger will be resolved, and the countries will be reintegrated fully to ECOWAS.

Advertisement

“He appreciated the visit and recalled the early days of ECOWAS, noting that the regional body has grown in leaps and bounds, progressing beyond the basic protocol at its inception,” the ECOWAS statement partly read.

Touray acknowledged General Gowon’s exemplary leadership and support for ECOWAS and his role in fostering political stability in West Africa.