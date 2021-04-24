YCE To South West Governors: Stop Blaming FG, Deal With Insecurity

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The Yoruba Council of Elders has asked South-West governors to wake up and tackle the spate of kidnapping and killings in the region with seriousness.

The Secretary-General of the YCE, Dr Kunle Olajide, said in an interview with THE WHISTLER that the governors should make use of Amotekun in their respective states to address the situation instead of blaming Abuja all the time.

He said criminal Fulani hersdmen and their local collaborators had put the people of the region in fear, saying many farmers could no longer go to their farms again.

The YCE scribe advised that governors should ensure that more youths are employed into Amotekun and they should inject more funds into the agency to equip them appropriately to fight insecurity in their states.

He said, ” Our governors should rise up and tackle the issue. They should stop blaming Abuja each time there is kidnapping in their states. The level of insecurity in the South-West now is alarming.

” Hoodlums broke into palace and abducted a monarch in Ekiti. Another traditional ruler was shot in the same Ekiti State. In Ibarapa area of Oyo State, the farmers there can no longer go to their farms for fear of being kidnap.

” The people voted for the governors and the governors should defend them. They might have voted for those at the centre but the governors are still the chief security officers of their states.

” They may say they don’t have control over the police but they have control over Amotekun and they can employ more people into it, inject more money there to equip them with useful technological devices. They should also make sure that they push for Amotekun to carry the appropriate weapons to make them effective. “