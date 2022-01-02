Yoruba Group Berates Igboho’s Counsel For Attacking Akintoye’s No Election Stance

The Director, Yoruba Nation Self-Determination Struggles Legal Service, Olasupo Ojo, has berated one of Sunday Igboho’s lawyers based in Nigeria, Mr Pelumi Olajengbesi, for attacking Prof. Banji Akintoye.

Akintoye, who is the leader of Ilana Omo Oodua, the umbrella body for Yoruba self-determintaion groups, had revealed in his New Year message that election would not hold anywhere in the South-West despite that the Independent National Electoral commission has scheduled elections in Osun and Ekiti states to hold in 2021.

However Olajengbesi opposed Akintoye’s position on no election in 2022 in Yorubaland.

He said, “I remember I have warned retained lawyers to refrain from issuing any press statement or addressing the press on any of the matters being handled by them and paid for by the Yoruba Self- determination Organisations unless first cleared with me.

“The press statement by the lawyer, Olajengbesi, was a breach of instruction and his advocacy is targeted against the interest of the Yoruba self-determination campaign. I therefore urge him to restrict himself strictly to his briefs henceforth as he has been doing.”

He explained that the reaction of Olajengbesi had no correlation with the statement issued by Akintoye, wondering why the lawyer engaged in condemning the activist.

“What Olajengbesi said has no bearing with this statement. There is nothing unlawful in this statement to warrant condemnation of same in its entirety as stated in the manner of Nigerian government spokespersons.

“I believe the lawyer deliberately misquoted Prof. Banji Akintoye by mentioning Osun and Ekiti states. The lawyer is clearly on a frolic by imputing to Prof. Banji Akintoye what he himself concocted.

“The lawyer spoke like an appeasing politician waiting in the wings to partake in what his fellow politicians are busy doing. He is desirous of preserving and sustaining the unjust, inequitable and backward status quo in Nigeria.

“He is labouring under and yet to be delivered from the affliction of the Nigerian mentality. At the same time he contradicted himself by aligning with Professor Banji Akintoye,” he added.