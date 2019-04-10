You Behave Like Thieves – Atiku Hits APC, Denies Hiring US Lobbyist

Advertisement

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said the recent behavior of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is similar to that of thieves.

He said this in reaction to allegations that he hired a US lobbyist firm to help him win the 2019 presidential election.

A report by Centre for Responsive Politics (CRP), claimed that Bruce Fein, former justice department official and his firm Fein & DelValle PLLC registered as foreign agents of PDP and Atiku on March 24.

But Atiku, in a statement on Wednesday, said the reports of the alleged contract is false, adding that it is the handiwork of APC.

Recall that Atiku has approached the presidential election tribunal to challenge the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari as winner of the election.

The statement issued by Atiku’s spokesman, Paul Ibe read, “Since Atiku resisted pressure not to go to court, the APC has been behaving like a cat on hot bricks because the outcome of the 2019 elections has exposed and shattered the facade of their dubious integrity.

“The APC are behaving nervously like a thief living under the fear of being exposed and shamed; they are now using fake news against Atiku instead of focusing on defending themselves in the court,” the statement read.

“For a party that has broken the worst record in election rigging, the APC doesn’t have any iota of integrity to be taken seriously by anybody.

“Atiku’s court case has become their biggest burden because it exposes their integrity as a sham, and instead of defending their stolen mandate in court, they are now using fake news to divert public attention from the historic electoral heist they have committed against Nigerians.

“No amount of diversionary propaganda and fake news campaign by APC will stop Atiku Abubakar from continuing the court action he started to reclaim the stolen mandate.”

The ruling party is however yet to respond to Atiku’s claim as at the time of filing this report.