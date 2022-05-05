You Can Become EFCC Chairman If You Have Integrity’- Secretary Tells Kano Command

Nigeria
By Munyal Manunyi
EFCC
The Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Dr George Ekpungu, has told staff of the Kano Command that they are capable of reaching the top of the agency if they discharge their functions with integrity.

Ekpungu gave the admonition when he visited the EFCC office in Kano on Thursday.

He urged the staff to be hardworking and show integrity, saying it is the quality that would serve as motivation to attain the positions of either the chairman or the secretary.

In his words: “The Commission is now our own; the fact that the Executive Chairman and I  are occupying our current offices means that anyone of you can be Executive Chairman and can also be Secretary. The thing you need to do is, you have to work hard and work with integrity…”

Dr Ekpungu further charged the staff to work hard towards saving the country from corruption and financial crimes.

He urged them to also be law-abiding citizens while carrying out their duties as staff of the commission.

Dr Ekpungu was accompanied on the visit by the Director of Asset Forfeiture and Recovery Management, Aliyu M Yusuf.

