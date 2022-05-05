I’ve Saved N200m By Uncovering Ghost Pensioners On Payroll – Niger State Gov

Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger State has stated that his administration saved over N200 million by uncovering ghost pensioners on its payroll.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mary Noel Berje on Thursday, Sani-Bello said this at the International Workers Day celebration organized by the Niger State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress on Wednesday in Minna.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Matane, the governor said his administration has saved unclaimed pensions in the past four months at the state and local government levels.

The unclaimed pension was the outcome of a screening exercise organised by the government where thousands of ghost pensioners were uncovered.

“The struggle for the welfare of workers is dynamic, and we must continue to strengthen it. We must continue to identify our little contributions towards quality development of the civil service without any element of sabotage.” he said.

On his part, the state NLC Chairman, Yakubu Garba, said the organised labour in state has 21 demands for the state government, including addressing the issue of security ahead of the rainy season, so that farmers can engage in farming activities safely.

“Other demands centred on payment of outstanding salary arrears to local government workers, the implementation of Consequential Adjustments for workers on GL 6 and above across 25 LGAs in Niger State, and the implementation of all outstanding promotions for workers at the state and LGA levels,” he added.