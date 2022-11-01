‘Pay $8 Monthly Or Lose Verification Badges’ – Elon Musk Slams ‘Bullshit’ Old System In Message To Twitter Users

Billionaire businessman and new Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, has reduced the price for the planned paid verification service on the platform from $20 to $8.

According to Musk, the new price will be adjusted by country purchasing power.

He made this known in a series of tweets, where he criticized Twitter’s current verification system.

“Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month.

“Price adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity”, he tweeted.

The “Blue” Musk is referring to in the first tweet is Twitter’s optional monthly subscription service which is called Twitter Blue.

The service unlocks additional features and currently costs $4.99 per month. However, internal documents revealed that Musk had planned to up the price to $19.99 and give subscribers verification badges.

This is the price which he has now dropped to $8 per month.

The billionaire also shared some features which subscribers will enjoy when they sign on to the service.

“You will also get: – Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam – Ability to post long video & audio – Half as many ads.

“And paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with us”, he tweeted.

Musk shared that the revenue generated from the subscriptions would allow Twitter to pay content creators.

“This will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators.

“There will be a secondary tag below the name for someone who is a public figure, which is already the case for politicians,” he tweeted.

Power to the people! Blue for $8/month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

THE WHISTLER reported that Musk’s previous decision to peg the price of the subscription service, and by extension the verification badges, at $20 dollars was met with heavy criticism.