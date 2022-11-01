TWITTER: Elon Musk Agrees To Delete Accounts ‘Inactive For One Year’

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Billionaire businessman, Elon Musk, has agreed with a suggestion that Twitter accounts that are dormant for more than one year should be deleted from the social media platform.

Musk, who recently acquired the micro-blogging app, accepted this while responding to a tweet by a Twitter user who recommended that inactive users be taken off the platform as a lot of them are hoarding good Twitter handles without using them.

The user, @erinjrusch tweeted, “Request for @Twitter mgmt. Please purge all inactive accounts. There are so many inactives sitting on excellent Twitter handles. Rule should be: If you have been inactive for more than a year, you have 30 days to log in. If not account gets deleted. @Jason @elonmusk @DavidSacks”

The new Twitter CEO responded to the tweet, writing, “Definitely”.

THE WHISTLER reported that Musk recently dissolved the 9-person board of directors of Twitter a few days after letting the CEO, CFO, and other top executives go.

Prior to the sackings, he had previously changed his Twitter bio to “Chief Twit” in an allusion to his planned move.

Musk is now the sole director/ CEO of Twitter. Musk also runs his rocket company SpaceX, his brain-chip startup Neuralink and tunneling firm, the Boring Company.