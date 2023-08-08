‘You Taught Us To Love God’–Nigerians Pay Respects To Late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerians have taken to social media to pay their respects to the founding pastor of the Fountain of Life Church Family, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, who passed away in the United States at the age of 67 on Tuesday.

THE WHISTLER had reported when news of Odukoya’s death came to light after the church formally made the announcement. The church did not reveal the cause of his death.

Since the announcement, Nigerians have been expressing their shock and sadness on social media, with the phrase ‘Rest In Peace’ now trending on X (formerly known as Twitter).

One X user, @asemota, spoke about how one of Odukoya’s sermons impacted his Christian journey in the Catholic church, calling his death a sad loss.

“Sad loss! The first communion service I ever attended outside the Catholic church was at his service at Anthony. He preached about covenants and he made me understand the blessed sacrament on a new level and I went back to becoming a full Catholic. May he rest in peace,” he tweeted.

Another user @ulxma lamented the tragedies that have plagued the pastor’s family, seemingly referring to the death of Odukoya’s two wives, Bimbo, his first wife who died in a plane crash, and Nomthi, his second wife who died from cancer.

“The Odukoya family has really been through it. How much more ill luck can they bear? May his soul rest in peace,” she tweeted.

Another user, @Jaypearse, recalled how Odukoya and his late wife helped her secure a job.

“At 26, I was given an Executive Director’s job because a great man and his wife believed in the vision I had for their NGO. A job I left on great terms. His wife died a few months after I left and he encouraged us! Today, I’m sad to say Rest in peace to him too. God bless you Pastor Taiwo Odukoya,” she tweeted.

A different user, @tee_show_ recalled the scandal-free life Odukoya led tweeting, “I particularly loved how Pastor Taiwo Odukoya ran a quiet life and was scandal-free despite all the challenges he faced while with us. Good man! May his soul rest in peace.”

Another user, @man_of_royalty paid his respects to the late pastor tweeting, “You taught us to love God, it was a privilege to have worked with you, sir. Rest in Peace Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.”