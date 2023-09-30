‘Can Anointing Flow Through An Actor?’ — PFN President Speaks At Jimmy Odukoya’s Installation

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

….Says God Will Use Jimmy For Great Works

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) on Saturday threw its weight behind the lead pastor of Fountain of Life Church, Lagos, Jimmy Odukoya, as the successor of his late father, Taiwo who founded the church.

Jimmy, a Nollywood and Hollywood actor, was two Sundays ago announced as the senior pastor of the church by the ministry’s board of trustees in line with his late father’s directive.

As announced by the board of trustees, Jimmy’s installation was slated for today, September 30 and is currently ongoing as of the time of this report.

Speaking at the official installation service for Jimmy Odukoya and his sister Tolu Odukoya (associate pastor of the church), the PFN President, Bishop Wale Oke told the congregation that he appreciates God who did not remove the mantle (priesthood) from Taiwo Odukoya’s family.

“No man orchestrated this,” Wale Oke said, adding that Pastor Taiwo, who served as a member of the National Advisory Council of the PFN, spent all his life honouring God.

Oke told the congregation that Taiwo Odukoya’s son, Jimmy, though an actor, can be God’s instrument and channel of blessing.

The cleric explained that an American preacher he knew by the name Pastor John Osteen was succeeded by one of his sons who initially had no interest in preaching – Joel Osteen.

He added that while Joel’s father’s crusade never filled a stadium in his lifetime, his son, Joel Osteen now holds services in a stadium-like auditorium.

The cleric told the congregation to respect the decision of the board and watch out for what God will do through Jimmy, as was seen with Joel Osteen.

“If Pastor Jimmy was not the right person, God is too organized to make such an accident.

“Can the anointing flow through an actor? watch out!” Oke maintained during his sermon.

The cleric thanked the presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission(TREM), Bishop Mike Okonkwo, for playing the role of a father figure and mentor to the church.

“The owner of the church(Jesus) is alive forever,” Oke said, adding that God used the late Pastor Taiwo to get the church started.

He said further, “I don’t flatter, I have preached the gospel in 98 nations; this is a great church and FOLC will never diminish. It was after Jesus left that the church ballooned and the gates of hell has not been able to prevail against it.”

When he was done with the sermon, Bishop Okonkwo walked up the stage alongside Jimmy and his sister and started the installation process by reading several Bible verses.

Okonkwo and other men of God then surrounded the duo and pronounced the blessing on them.