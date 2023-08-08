Tinubu Did Not Overstep His Constitutional Powers, APC Defends 48-Man Cabinet

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

As some Nigerians continue to condemn the decision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint 48 ministers, the newly elected Abdullahi Ganduje-led All Progressives Congress (APC) has backed the decision.

Speaking after the inaugural meeting of the APC National Working Committee on Tuesday in Abuja, the APC National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, said Nigerians are free to have contrary opinions on the matter but the president acted within his powers.

He said Section 5 of Nigeria’s Constitution empowers the president to exercise his executive powers through various ministers.

“On the issue of ministerial nominees, opinion is free, heterogeneous in a democratic society, so that should be made very clear by the constitution of Nigeria, every state is expected to have a ministerial nominee. At least for the first time the President appointed a nominee from the FCT for which the FCT people were happy.

“I think it is the prerogative of the Executive (to determine the number of Ministers). Section five of the Constitution is clear that the President is vested with executive powers, for which he may exercise directly, personally or through ministers that he has appointed.

“So that said, anybody is free to make comments as to the size of the cabinet and as to the compositions of the ministers,” he said.

Recall that the president sent 2 batches of 48 Ministerial nominees to the senate for confirmation.

However, the senate has only confirmed 45 with the confirmation of 3 Ministerial nominees still pending.

Speaking further with journalists on the appointment of external auditors to probe the finances of the former APC chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, the National Secretary said the practice was routine.

According to Bashiru, the resignation of Adamu and former National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, had nothing to do with the allegations of corruption leveled against them.

“We should not misrepresent the reasons for resignation of our Chairmen. I don’t know where you got your question of financial recklessness you’re talking about with respect.

“On the issue of external auditors being appointed, it has been the routine of our party to appoint external auditors and it is a standard procedure and practice everywhere.

“It has nothing to do with the resignation of any officer of our party,” he added.