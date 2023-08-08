Edo 2024: Court Asks Deputy Gov To Serve Obaseki Papers Through Abuja Liaison Office

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday asked the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shuaibu, to serve his originating process and all other processes against Governor Godwin Obaseki through substituted service at the Edo State Liaison office in Abuja.

Shuaibu is accusing his principal of allegedly conniving with the state House of Assembly to impeach him ahead of the 2024 gubernatorial poll.

Shuaibu had filed a suit dated July 28 before Justice A.R. Mohammed, accusing Obaseki of using state apparatus to intimidate and embarrass him while stopping him “from carrying out the functions of his office as deputy governor of Edo State, including attending the state executive council meeting.”

Joined as respondents in the case are Obaseki, the State Security Service, the Inspector General of Police, Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly and the State Chief Judge.

Shuaibu’s lawyer, Ogwu Onoja, had urged the court through an exparte motion to restrain the defendants from frustrating his efforts as deputy governor of the state.

Justice Mohammed had directed the governor to show cause why the motion should not be granted.

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, Onoja in his fresh exparte motion seen by THE WHISTLER, stated that “in the present case, the Plaintiff sought to serve the Originating Summons on the 3rd Defendant(Obaseki) but the 3rd Defendant declined service.”

He said all other defendants have been served except the governor.

“My lord, it is trite that the purpose of an application to serve processes by substituted means as it is being sought herein, is merely to ensure that the party who is sued is served with the process to enable him appear and defend the action,” he added.

Mrs Y.O. Oputa who was Shuaibu’s lawyer in court asked the judge to grant the following reliefs:

“AN ORDER of court granting leave to the Plaintiff/Applicant to serve

the originating process and all other processes in this suit on the 3rd

Defendant by substituted service through the Edo State Liason

office at Plot 75 Ralph Shodeinde Street, Central Business District

Abuja

“AND for such other Orders or further Orders as this Honourable

Court may deem fit to make in the circumstances.”

“Order as prayed,” Justice Mohammed held.

THE WHISTLER reports that Shuaibu and Obaseki are at loggerheads in the state, resulting in the instant court action.

But on Tuesday, Obaseki during a live video on his Facebook page, denied avoiding or harassing his deputy.

He accused Shuaibu of planning to defect to the All Progressives Congress and pick the party’s gubernatorial ticket upon sensing his unacceptability amongst People’s Democratic Party stakeholders in the state.