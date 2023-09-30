Jimmy Odukoya’s Sister Seeks Prayers After Installation As Associate Pastor Of Fountain Of Life

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The sister of the lead pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, Jimmy Odukoya, Tolu has sought for prayers as they step into the shoes of their late parents, Taiwo and Bimbo, who were pastors of the church before their demise.

Tolu and her brother, Jimmy, were on Saturday respectively installed as associate pastor and senior pastor of the church by Bishop Mike Okonkwo, the founder of the The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM).

Okonkwo alongside a team of pastors including the president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Wale Oke, pronounced blessings upon the duo.

Okonkwo, a father-figure to the late Taiwo Odukoya, told the congregation that anyone angry about the son of the deceased succeeding his father should question God, maintaining that the “evidence will speak for themselves.”

Via her Facebook page on Saturday, Pastor Tolu thanked the church and her followers for their prayers and words of encouragement since the departure of their parents.

She admitted that the roles she and brother were stepping into are huge but added that with God, they would lead the church to greater heights.

She wrote, “There’s only one thing you can do when confronted with difficult times: Move Forward deepsigh.… “ASP”.. Associate Senior Pastor of TFOLC…

“For many who know me, this is something I have run away from, but God has kept his hand on me despite me, so right now, I’m yielded to be used entirely for His glory.

“These are heavy, big shoes to fill, but it’s not by Might or Power it’s by the Holy Spirit, so Holy Spirit over to you. Please don’t stop praying for @iamthatpj and me. We need your prayers now more than ever before see you at @thefountainoflifechurch tomorrow.. 9 am… Ilupeju… Come worship with us.”