Your Membership Drive Is A Futile Adventure – PDP Mocks APC

The People Democratic Party (PDP) has mocked the All Progressives Congress (APC), teasing it that a three week extension of its membership registration and revitalisation exercise will not change the public rejection that greeted the exercise and the APC as a party.

The party also mocked the APC for becoming stuck with its phony exercise following serious confusion and violent disagreements in their fold.

The PDP in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said that the plan of the APC is to announce fictitious figures and present a heavily padded membership register.

“Our party is already aware of the confusion in the APC after genuine report from the field indicated a huge reduction in APC membership profile, given that more than half of its members across the federation refused to revalidate their membership while most regular Nigerians who they approached, responded with vehement apathy.

“Nigerians are also aware of the bitter disagreement among desperate APC power mongers from Kogi, Lagos and Kaduna states over allocation of membership figures as well as location for final compilation of APC fictitious membership inventory.

“The public now know why the APC desperately sidestepped its original membership register, in the fraudulent exercise, as revealed by the recent outburst of the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

“It is indeed instructive that Nigerians have rejected the APC despite being lured with money in Taraba, Kogi, Imo, Kaduna and other states; despite the threats in Kano as well as attempt at night registration in Enugu and some other states.

“Such rejection only goes to validate the fact that majority of Nigerians are not ready to dine on the same table with the APC, even with the longest of spoons,” the party said.

The PDP therefore counseled the APC not to waste its time with the shenanigan of an extension as such cannot change the reality of their alleged rejection by Nigerians.