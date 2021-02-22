JUST IN: COVID-19 Deaths Surpass 511,000 In U.S.

Latest Worldometer data revealed on Monday that the Coronavirus has killed about 511,339 people in the United States.

As of the time of this report, a total of 28,771,534 Covid-19 cases had been recorded in the country, out of which 18,975,017 had recovered.

THE WHISTLER also learnt that the U.S. President Joe Biden has ordered that in honour of those who lost their lives to dreaded virus, the U.S. flag will be lowered on all federal government properties.

The SARS-like virus which was first reported in Wuhan, China, has been ravaging the entire world and leaving a stain of deaths in most countries.

The World Health Organization had also outlined health advisories to curb the spread.

Also, different vaccine candidates have been produced but the challenge of equitable distribution is still glaring, as confirmed by the WHO.