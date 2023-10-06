You’re Risking Your Lives, Nigeria Customs Warns Motorists After Intercepting 1,436 ‘Tokunbo’ Tires

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted no fewer than 1,436 foreign-used Pneumatic Tyres, popularly called Tokunbo tyres, while decrying the increased patronage of the product in the country.

Operatives of Zone A, Ogun 1 Area Command of the Service intercepted the tires at various locations, including Papa/Ajegunle, Ilaro road, Imasayi/Joga road, Ijebu Ode axis, and Odogbolu bush path along Ijebu Ode road in Ogun State.

Advertisement

“Between September 18 and September 30, 2023, the officers of the Ogun 1 Area Command seized 1,436 used Pneumatic tires,” the Service said during a press briefing on Friday in Ogun State.

The NCS said a significant number of the ring-shaped protective coverings made of rubber and filled with compressed air, typically used in foreign countries, pose a great risk across the nation’s highways.

According to the Service, these tires have exceeded their recommended lifespan from their manufacturing date.

“According to safety experts, good-quality pneumatic tires are safe for use for only four years from the date of manufacturing.

Advertisement

“Any usage beyond this duration poses a significant risk to motorists and jeopardizes their lives.

“Our presence here underscores our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our beloved nation from potential road accidents and harmful substances, as we continue to intercept these perilous goods,” the statement read, in part.

Similarly, the NCS raised concerns over the “grave issue of Cannabis Sativa,” also known as marijuana or Indian hemp, and the proliferation of its intake within Nigerian society, especially among the youths.

The Service noted that users and traders of the prohibited substance employ tactics including smuggling through land borders, utilizing creeks, and even resorting to smuggling via air routes.

However, the NCS said it intercepted 53 sacks and 569 parcels of Cannabis Sativa, weighing a total of 1,179 kilograms also between September 18 and September 30.

Advertisement

Other seizures include 3,149 bags of foreign parboiled rice, each weighing 50 kilograms, alongside 32 vehicles used for conveyance, among other items.

“These seizures’ Duty Paid Value (DPV) amounts to an impressive N241,977,943.00,” Customs said.

The Nigerian Customs further reaffirmed its commitment to curbing illicit trade, safeguarding the nation’s roads from dangerous tires, and protecting the youths from the devastating effects of illicit drugs.