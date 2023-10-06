Don’t Come To Me With Gossip But With Value – Fintiri Cautions Special Advisers

Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, on Friday, cautioned his newly appointed Special Advisers to desist from bringing gossip to him instead of performing their functions as Advisers.

“I must quickly add, that as Special Advisers, you are appointed as counsels, don’t come to me with gossip, come to me with value.

“Don’t come to me with complaints about the problems, come to me with solutions. Don’t come to me with lamentations, come to me with results.

“Our people and indeed the state desire to deserve nothing short of tangible results that endure,” he warned.

The Governor gave this warning at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Yola, during the swearing in ceremony of the 31 Special Advisers.

Last week, Fintiri approved the appointment of 31 Special Advisers to work with him. Their names are: Halilu Hammawa Malabu, Halilu Lamu, Hon. Ishaku Philemon Tala, Alh. Buba Bello Sugu, Ibrahim Gisilambe. Hon. Usman Yahaya Diyajo, Adamu M. Babikkoi, Hon. Abdulrahman Bobboi and Murbuge Abraham, Safrat Dungus, Alvari Gundiri Augustine James and Idris Salihu Jada.

Others are: Bala Buba Mohammed, Hilda Makanto Mni, Hon. Justina Obadiah Nkom, Abubakar E Chiwaren, Gen. Mormoni Bashir (rtd), Robert Ahidjo, Dr Reuben Joel Wazatigye, Hon. Dishi Khobe, Dr Salihu Hayatuddeen Zumo, Hajiya Hauwa Garuja, Usman Adamu Gangshariya, Dr Thakma Sini Amos, Mr Yazza Thame, Dr Hammajam Ahmed Adamu, Hon. Musa Mahmud, Alh. Usman Aliyu Marafa and Hon. Mullam Zamdayu

The Governor charged the advisers to work in line with the administration’s reloaded 8 point agenda where they are expected to demonstrate a high sense of responsibility and decorum in taking decisions that are in the best interest of the state.

He also advised them to work in synergy with other government officials such as commissioners and local council heads to achieve a common objective of effective service delivery.