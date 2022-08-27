Youths Threaten To Block More Roads Over FG’s Failure To Repair Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi Highway

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Youths in Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo State have threatened to block more roads in the state as part of efforts to compel the Federal Government to rehabilitate abandoned portions of the Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi road in the state.

The federal road that links the South South and South East to the northern part of the country is in deplorable state and said to affect the socio-economic activities of the people.

The youths under the aegis of the Esan Liberation Movement (ELM) had earlier in the week blocked the Ekpoma road in protest, leaving commuters stranded.

They are now threatening to cut off the Ewu axis of the highway from public use until “our demands for immediate action on the road rehabilitation are met”.

The youths spoke in a statement signed by Prosper Iyere, Leader of Esan Liberation Movement, on behalf of the Concerned Ekpoma Eminent Stakeholders Forum, (CEESF) and the Iruekpen Youth Association, respectively.

“It is no longer news that the terrible condition of the road has a terrible impact on the overall socio-economic life of the people, including but not limited to the destruction of their businesses, particularly of those who deal with perishable foodstuffs, who get stranded on a daily basis when their vehicles break down on the road. The result of this sad experience has always been huge losses of revenues, loss of lives, waste of time on the highway, and risk to lives and properties,” said Iyere.

“As part of the South-South region that contributes majorly to the sustenance of the Nigerian economy through revenue from oil and gas, we dare to say that we deserve to enjoy the proceeds that come from the region and demanding for a good road network is not asking for too much.”

They group also berated the federal lawmakers representing them at the National Assembly for their alleged do-nothing attitude toward their plight.

“Equally, we are concerned with the insensitivity of our representatives in the National Assembly to the plight of the people, in terms of attracting amenities to our area,” Iyere added, noting that they were ready to support the contractors in charge of the road in any way possible.