Yul Edochie Accuses Ex-Wife Of Doing Breast Enlargement Surgery Without His Consent

Controversial Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie, has accused his ex-wife, May, of having breast enlargement surgery without his consent.

Yul, in a lengthy Instagram post published on Tuesday, said his ex-wife was a manipulator and had an affair with a ‘married boyfriend’.

May, had in her new year message, recounted how 2023 dealt with her and took away her flesh and blood – a reference to the death of the couple’s first son, Kambilichukwu.

“Dear 2023, you were pregnant on the very first day of January unknown to anyone what you would deliver.

“You dealt with me in the most catastrophic ways. Too many misfortunes and the worst of it you stole my own flesh and blood leaving me in the most miserable state that I could never have imagined,” she wrote.

Reacting, Yul accused his ex-wife of trying to destroy his image while enjoying life secretly.

He alleged that despite the loss of their son, May still had time to do breast enlargement surgery and tummy tuck without his consent.

Yul said his wife was manipulating social media to gain pity, while adding that he has had enough.

He said “2023 stole your flesh and blood, but you still had time to do breast enlargement surgery and tummy tuck without your husband’s consent.

“Obviously endorsed by your married boyfriend. Enough of the manipulation on social media for people to hate me and feel pity for you while you enjoy your life secretly.

“Because they don’t know the real you. I will not take it in 2024. I have been silent for too long. I have been doing my best to protect your image while you are doing all you can to destroy mine.”

The duo, who were married for 18 years, separated in April 2022 after Yul impregnated his colleague in the movie industry, Judy Austin.

In May 2023, their 16-year-old son, Kambilichukwu, died after he slumped while playing football in school.