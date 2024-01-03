‘You Filed For Divorce But Refused To Drop My Name’ — Yul Edochie Demands Refund Of Bride Price From Ex-Wife

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has demanded a refund of the bride price he paid 20 years ago when he got married to his first wife, May.

Yul, in a post on his Instagram handle on Wednesday, asked his ex-wife and her family to refund the bride price to him.

Bride price or dowry is money, property, or other form of wealth paid by a groom or his family to the woman or the family of the woman a man is getting married to.

The actor, who disclosed that his ex-wife has filed for divorce, said he did not understand why she has refused to drop his name as her last name.

He wrote, “you have filed for divorce, yet you refused to drop my name. Return the bride price I paid, you & your family refused.

“I have asked for the return of the bride price a couple of times, you people vehemently refused. I don’t understand why.”

Yul had earlier accused his ex-wife of having breast enlargement surgery without his consent.

THE WHISTLER reported that the duo’s marriage hit the rocks in 2022 after Yul impregnated his colleague in the movie industry, Judy Austin.

Yul and May got married in 2004 and had three children together. The couple’s first son, Kambilichukwu, died in 2023 amid their marital crisis.