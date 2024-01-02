How We Uncovered N12.8m Worth Of Indian Hemp In Lagos — Navy

The Nigerian Navy has said it seized eight sacks of Indian Hemp worth N12.8 million in the Abojedo community, around Sultan Beach, in the Badagry area of Lagos State.

According to the Navy’s Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Badagry, the operation followed a tip-off of suspected smuggling activities taking place in the area.

Speaking on Tuesday, Lt. Adedeji Adeyemi, the Base’s Internal Security Commander representing the commander, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, said the intelligence report indicated that “some persons were sighted offloading products suspected to be Indian hemp at Abojedo community, seaside of the FOB Area of Operations.”

He said, “Consequently, the Base Quick Response Team proceeded to the scene of the crime for investigation and possible arrest.

“The team conducted a cordon-and-search operation in the area and recovered eight sacks of the suspected weeds valued at N12.8 million.

“The suspected smugglers fled the scene on sighting our patrol team. The adjoining communities were also searched but no other products or suspects were found,’’ he said.

“Recall that the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Adm.Mustapha Hussan launched Operation Water Guard’ on Nov. 9, 2023.”

Adeyemi added that the operation is aimed at denying smugglers and other criminal elements the freedom of action within Badagry and to ensure security and economic stability of the region.

The Indian Hemp was subsequently handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), received by Mr Emmanuel Ogbogoh, the Assistant Commander, Narcotics, representing Mr Owen Dinneys, the NDLEA Area Commander, Seme Special Command.

According to the Navy, the handover was in line with the Harmonised Standard Operating Procedures for Arrest, Detention and Prosecution of Persons (2016).

Receiving the exhibits, the NDLEA vowed to probe the seizure while assuring that those involved in illegal drug smuggling into the country would be punished.

He commended the Nigerian Navy for collaborating with the NDLEA in tackling drug trafficking in the country.

Ogbogoh stressed that the handing over of the seized substance showed that the NDLEA could not fight the menace alone.