PDP Dismisses Suspension Of Ondo State Chairman, Fatai Adams

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed the reported suspension of its Ondo State Chapter Chairman, Mr. Fatai Adams.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by its spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, conveying the resolution of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

There were reports that Adams was suspended from the party following some crises rocking the state chapter of the party.

But the party leadership said any suspension is “null and void and of no effect” as it “not consistent with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) and laid down Rules.”

The party emphasised that no State Working Committee (NWC) has the power whatsoever to contemplate or suspend a state chairman without due recourse to the NWC as provided in its constitution.

It noted that PDP “is an organised political party governed by strict adherence to the provisions of its constitution and rules and will not allow any individual or group at any level to violate its constitution and rules.”

The party cautioned “those involved in this illegal act in defiance of the PDP Constitution to retrace their steps as the NWC will not hesitate to take appropriate disciplinary or punitive actions to preserve the stability of our Party and the sanctity of our Constitution and Rules.”

The party further stated that Adams remains the Chairman of its Ondo State Chapter and charged all leaders, critical stakeholders, members and supporters of the party in the state and the nation to disregard the purported suspension.