Zamfara: Buhari Orders Crackdown Of Bandits

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered security agencies to deal with bandits across the country.

He gave the order at the meeting he held with the service chiefs and other heads of security agencies at the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday.

A statement issued by chief of defense staff, Abayomi Olonishakin, after the meeting said the president directed them to check activities of “bandits terrorising” Zamfara state and its environs.

“The security meeting we just had with Mr. President today (Thursday) is to review the strategy that we are adopting in confronting security issues in Zamfara State especially and other places nationwide,” he said.

“And this review strategy is to address all the issues including kidnapping, banditry and other associated issues confronting the nation and we are coming out with a revised strategy to handle those challenges.”

He further said they were given marching order by the President over the increasing rate of insecurity in the country.

“Yeah, the marching order is for us to deal with this issue immediately and ruthlessly and ensure that all those bandits are immediately dealt with and all those issues that are bordering on our security are properly addressed,” he said.