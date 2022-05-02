Zone Presidential Tickets To South, Islamic Council Urges

The leadership of the Supreme Council of Islamic Preachers in Nigeria has thrown its weight behind agitations for a Nigerian President of Southern extraction urging all political parties to zone their presidential tickets to the south.

This was contained is a statement signed on Monday by its Director of Media and Publicity, Sheikh Muhammad Nourayn Ibn-Ahmad, in Abuja.

The council insisted that a Southern Presidency in 2023 was non-negotiable.

It observed that the Northern region would have had its turn of eight years in the Presidency at the end of the Muhammadu Buhari administration next year.

This is the highest call from any single bloc in the North in what appears to be a rallying call in support of intense agitations from Middle Belt Forum, Afenifere and Ohanaeze, the Yoruba and Igbo socio-cultural groups respectively.

The council urged their followers and the Muslim “faithful to consider a power shift to the Southern region in all their political deliberations ahead of the 2023 general elections in the interest of fairness, justice, and equity.”

The Council also expressed concerned about the senseless killings in the land, and prayed for a speedy end to the country’s insecurity..

The Council prayed for a speedy “end to incidents of banditry, kidnapping & the general insecurities across the country,” and “hasten to urge Muslims faithful to imbibe lessons of the Ramadan Bibarakatullah.”