10 Recipes Nigerians Crave in 2022

If Google’s Year-In-Search report for 2022 is any indication, then it’s safe to claim more Nigerians are loving the fried rice!

In the category of recipes, that of Fried and Jollof rice were most searched recipes in 2022.

The report released by Google on Wednesday also mentioned other food recipes were searched the most during the year.

Out of all the local delicacies across Nigeria, the most searched was the Afang soup which originated from the South-south of Nigeria.

Below are the top 10 most searched recipes in 2022:

1) Friend Rice recipe

Nigerian Fried Rice is a very simple yet delicious recipe that is almost part of the daily menu of most Nigerians.Nigerians savour these meals so much, and we can barely do without them in gatherings and during festive seasons.

2) Afang Soup recipe

Afang soup is fast climbing the top of the list of popular Nigerian soups. it is a vegetable soup that originates from the Efik people of the Efik kingdom in Cross River State and the Ibibio People of Akwa Ibom in Southern Nigeria.

3) Jollof Rice recipe

Nigerian Jollof rice or Jollof rice is a rich and tasty west African one-pot meal. It’s usually made from scratch using Rice, Tomatoes, Pimento peppers, Tomato paste, Scotch bonnet, Onions, Salt, and other spices.

4) Banana bread recipe

Nigerians love this easy-to-make delicious and Moist homemade Banana Bread fresh from the oven. It’s simple, moist, and tasty and with just the right amount of sweetness. Perfect with a cold glass of milk, hot coffee, tea or just eat as is!

5) Parfait recipe

This is a simple breakfast or snack that starts with a thick and creamy layered with granola and fresh berries then topped with more fresh berries and a honey drizzle.

6) Sex On The Beach recipe

Sex on the Beach is an alcoholic cocktail containing vodka, peach schnapps, orange juice, and cranberry juice.

7) French Toast recipe

French toast is a dish of sliced bread soaked in beaten eggs and often milk or cream, then pan fried

8) Ogbono Soup recipe

Ogbono soup is a delectable Nigerian soup and it’s super easy to prepare. It’s a thick and hearty stew made with Ogbono seeds (wild mango seeds) loaded with meats and fish.

9) Chin- Chin recipe

Chin- chin is a very popular snack in Nigeria, made from a basic combination of flour, milk, and sugar. There are other optional ingredients like egg, baking powder, and nutmeg, these are strictly based on preference.

10) Lasagna recipe

Lasagna is a pasta that is meaty, cheesy, and packed with flavor in every bite.