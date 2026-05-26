Ex-IG Dumps APC After Governorship Primary Defeat In Nasarawa

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after defeat at the 2027 governorship primary in Nasarawa State.

Adamu submitted his letter of resignation on Monday, to the executives of the Makama ward in Lafia, the state capital.

He said, “Today I address my letter to you the ward executives especially the ward chairman of my decision to resign from the All Progressives Congress with immediate effect.

“This decision was not taken lightly however, recent developments within the party especially the conduct of the governorship primary election processes in Nasarawa State have made it difficult for me to continue with my political activities under the platform of the party.”

Adamu explained that internal democracy, fairness, transparency and equal opportunity for aspirants and members which guided the affairs of any democratic political party does not reflects the party’s principles.

“I strongly believe that internal democracy, fairness, transparency and equal opportunity for aspirants and members guide the affairs of any democratic political party.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately the event surrounding the primary election did not reflect this principle and have led to loss of confidence in the party’s leadership and the processes in the state.

“After wide consultations with supporters, political associates and family members, I have decided to withdraw my membership to pursue my political aspirations through another platform,” he noted.

He appreciated the opportunity given to him to serve and contribute to the growth of the party during his period of membership.

He also thanked members of the party at the ward level, local government level and state level for the cooperation and relationship built during his stay in the party.

“kindly accept this letter as my formal resignation from the party,” he added.

Advertisement

In April, the Director General of the Mohammed Abubakar Adamu 2027 Political Movement, Musa Hussein, revealed that Adamu obtained his governorship expression of interest and nomination forms.

He emphasised that they are fully prepared to win the APC primary despite the governor’s endorsement of Senator Ahmed Wadada.