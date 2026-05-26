Katsina Suspends Ex-Aide Over Role In Child Kidnap

Nigeria
By Lukman ABDULMALIK
Katsina State Governor Dikko Umaru Radda | Source: Katsina State Government
Katsina State Governor Dikko Umaru Radda | Source: Katsina State Government

The Katsina State Government has suspended a former Senior Special Assistant on Community Development to Governor Dikko Radda, Nura Garwa, over alleged links to a kidnapping syndicate.

The state Commissioner for Information, Dr Bala Salisu-Zango, said the former aide is among suspects connected to the abduction of an eight-year-old boy in Katsina metropolis.

According to the government, Aliyu-Garwa had earlier been suspended from office before pursuing an elective position.

Authorities also recalled that he was previously linked to the alleged diversion of community empowerment materials in Batsari Local Government Area.

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The case is tied to a broader police investigation into a kidnapping network, with suspects earlier paraded by the Nigeria Police Force.

Governor Radda described the development as unfortunate and commended security agencies for ongoing efforts to combat crime in the state.

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He also urged residents to support authorities with timely information to enhance security operations.

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