Gov Yusuf Approves N20,000 Eid Bonus For Civil Servants

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Governor Abba Yusuf has approved a N20,000 Eid-el-Kabir goodwill package for civil servants in Kano State.

The bonus will be paid to workers on Grade Levels 01 to 14 across state ministries and all 44 local government areas, coming shortly after the disbursement of May 2026 salaries.

The move is aimed at easing financial pressure on workers and helping them prepare for the upcoming Eid celebrations amid current economic challenges.

The government said the initiative reflects its commitment to workers’ welfare and efforts to maintain a motivated public service.

Governor Yusuf also extended Eid greetings to civil servants and residents, wishing them peace, unity, and prosperity.