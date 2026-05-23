APC Presidential Primary Turnout Shows Tinubu Will Win 2027 Polls – Radda

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Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State says the massive turnout at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary has strengthened the party’s confidence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Radda stated this on Saturday at Radda town in Charanchi Local Government Area of Katsina State, shortly after participating in the presidential primary election.

Party members endorsed President Tinubu as the APC candidate for the 2027 polls.

The governor described the exercise as a demonstration of democratic maturity and commitment by party members across the state.

“Today, we are here to exercise our right as party members. Every APC member is expected to come to his ward and cast his vote for President Tinubu to emerge as our candidate for the 2027 general election,” he said.

According to him, the large turnout witnessed during the exercise was a clear indication that the APC remained strong and united in Katsina State and across the country.

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“This is a testimony of democratic process and democratic development in our nation.

“What we have seen today has given us confidence and strengthened our belief that, by the grace of God, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will return for a second term in 2027,” Radda added.

The governor said that the overwhelming support shown by party members had further dispelled doubts about the popularity of the APC and the Tinubu administration.

“All the noise by critics and negative commentators has been defeated by what we are witnessing on ground today. The support for President Tinubu is real and visible for everyone to see,” he stated.

Radda maintained that the APC continued to enjoy wide acceptance among the people of Katsina, noting that the peaceful conduct of the exercise reflected the party’s internal strength and unity.

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“You can testify to the kind of support we are enjoying from our people. This exercise has improved our confidence and shown that the APC remains firmly on ground.”

He expressed optimism that future elections would be conducted peacefully and successfully, urging party members to remain united and committed to APC’s ideals ahead of the 2027 general elections.