16 DAYS OF ACTIVISM: Global Humanitarian Organisations Demand End To Gender-Based Violence, Injustice

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Humanitarian organisations around the world have unanimously demanded an end to Gender-Based Violence (GBV) while seeking the prioritisation of women’s and girls’ education to break the silence and dismantle the structure of oppression.

The call is in commemoration of the ongoing 16-day activism to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women that runs from November 25 to December 10.

Advertisement

The demands which are engraved in this year’s theme: Invest to Prevent Violence against Women and Girls, emphasise the need for funding prevention strategies to proactively stop Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG).

VAWG refers to any form of GBV that results in, or is likely to result in physical, sexual or mental harm or suffering to women and girls, including threats of such acts, coercion or arbitrarily denying them their freedom both privately or publicly.

According to the United Nations (UN) Women, there are seven major types of VAWG including domestic violence, femicide, human trafficking, child marriage, female genital mutilation, sexual harassment and online or digital violence.

The UN noted that violence against women and girls remains the most pervasive human rights violation around the world.

Advertisement

“Some 736 million women — almost one in three —have been subjected to physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence, non-partner sexual violence, or both, at least once in their lives.

“More than four in five women and girls (86 per cent) are living in countries without robust legal protection, or in countries for which data are not readily available.

“No country is within reach of eradicating intimate partner violence and only a quarter of countries have systems to track and make budgetary allocations for gender equality and women empowerment,” the UN Women said.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), girls and women make up 80 per cent of those who seek medical assistance in hospitals after experiencing sexual assault.

Nigeria ranks 11th globally, in terms of the number of teenage pregnancies.

Advertisement

The World Health Organsation (WHO) in its key message, described GBV as a global public health, gender equality and human rights priority which has remained a systematic crisis, even as survivors lack adequate healing they suffered from such experiences.

Reacting to the situation, the United States Permanent Representative to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Michele Taylor on Monday said there was a need to address the root causes of the menace and dismantle the structures that allow it to persist.

Taylor noted that GBV was not just a personal issue, but one with broad societal and economic ramifications. She identified Education as “a powerful tool against violence” and sensitization as key to achieving a world free of violence for girls and women.

The GBV Prevention Network on its part, stressed the need to speak with one voice in seeking justice for GBV victims. Also, it noted the role of solidarity and unity while addressing the menace given that no one is “free until we are all free”.

Hence, humanitarian organisations have called on the global communities to create a culture of zero tolerance for violence.

They said victims should be encouraged to speak out against abuse while survivors should be encouraged to collaborate in the campaign to eliminate the root causes of GBV.

Advertisement

Others called on Law enforcement agencies to thoroughly understand the offences impacting women’s participation and act on them accordingly.

They asked that the relevant government agencies create platforms to ensure an environment where women can challenge violence against them without fear.

In Nigeria, the campaign against GBV has commenced in states including Imo, Akwa-Ibom, Lagos, and Abuja among others. Government agencies in some parts of Nigeria have begun advocacy walks against GBV.

In Abuja, the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Ohanenye embarked on an advocacy walk on November 25, where she issued a stern warning to constituted authorities not to spare any perpetrator of GBV.

In Lagos, the State’s Domestic and Sexual Violence (DSVA) revealed lined-up events for the duration of the activity.

These include inter-generational conversations and town hall meetings, training of judges and magistrates on best practices for adjudicating SGBV cases, and sensitization and enlightenment campaigns for children among others.

As the world commemorates the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, humanitarian organisations have demanded “No excuse” for its continuous occurrence.

They called on all national leaders across the world to confront the harmful gender norms and unequal dynamics that lead to it.

They also called for support and investment in women’s rights organisations to challenge gender stereotypes that contribute to a culture of VAWG online and offline.

In 1991, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women was conceived at the Centre for Women’s Global Leadership’s institute, a space where feminists across the world collaborate to build a global network and utilise powerful campaign strategies to demand the elimination of all forms of GBV.