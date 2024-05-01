Lagos To Implement New Minimum Wage Approved By FG

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised workers in the state that his administration will implement the new minimum wage that is approved by the Federal Government.

Recall that the Federal Government on Tuesday announced 25 percent and 35 percent salary increase for civil servants across various consolidated salary structures.

A statement released on the eve of the Workers’ Day celebration and signed by the Head of Press, National Salaries, Incomes, and Wages Commission, Emmanuel Njoku, stated that the increases took effect on January 1, 2024.

Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance on Wednesday during the Workers’ Day celebration held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan.

He promised to look at some of the demands of various unions in the state, saying that his administration would continue to ensure good welfare packages for all workers in the state.

“This year’s theme, ‘People First,’ resonates deeply with our administration’s philosophy, which is underpinned by our firm belief in prioritizing the welfare of our people.

“Through various measures, policies, and initiatives, we have demonstrated that the interest and welfare of the people come first and remain the ultimate goal of all our actions. Our response actions are geared towards mitigating the impact of these trying times and offering support to both our workers and citizens alike.

“We have been steadfast and intentional in implementing our social intervention programmes, providing crucial assistance to those in need throughout the state. From subsidised food items through our Ounje Eko, and Eko Cares initiatives to incentives on social services, we have made tangible differences in countless lives.

“Healthcare initiatives that ensure access to quality medical services for all, transportation support, and educational opportunities for our children exemplify our commitment to creating a Lagos where everyone has a fair chance to thrive. Our dedication to putting people first extends beyond mere words,” said the governor.

On his administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare, Sanwo-Olu said: “As we look towards the future, I want to reaffirm our commitment to building a more inclusive and equitable society in which the interests of workers receive the attention it deserves.

“We will continue to invest in education, training, and skills development to equip our workforce with the tools they need to succeed in their places of work because we recognize the vital role that workers play in driving progress and prosperity in our society. And we pledge to build a future where every worker is respected, empowered and able to live with dignity and pride.”