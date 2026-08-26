17 Bandits Killed After Zamfara Highway Attack

At least eight people have been killed and nine others injured after armed bandits attacked motorists and passengers along the Gusau–Funtua Federal Highway in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Yazid Abubakar, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, noting that 17 of the bandits were subsequently neutralised during a gun battle with security operatives following the attack.

The attack occurred at about 4:05pm on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, near Unguwar Chida Village, Tsafe LGA, when the bandits reportedly blocked the highway and opened fire on motorists and passengers.

According to the police, the attackers intercepted two commercial vehicles, including an unregistered Sharon vehicle driven by Alhaji Halilu Namadi, a resident of Taloka Village, Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Namadi was reportedly travelling from Sokoto to Gwagwalada, Abuja, when the bandits attacked his vehicle.

The police said the driver was shot dead, causing the vehicle to somersault and veer off the road.

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Six passengers aboard the vehicle, comprising four men and two women, were also killed in the attack.

The second vehicle, a Sokoto State Transport Authority bus with registration number LV 94, was conveying 18 passengers towards Kaduna and Abuja.

The driver, identified as Sanusi Musa, a staff member of the SSTA Sokoto branch, reportedly came under attack alongside the passengers.

One male passenger was killed, while nine others sustained gunshot injuries.

The police said eight passengers were abducted by the bandits and taken to an undisclosed location.

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Following the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer in Tsafe mobilised the Police Violence Crime Response Unit and led operatives to the scene.

The victims were evacuated to the General Hospital, Tsafe, where the injured passengers are receiving treatment.

The remains of those killed were deposited at the hospital mortuary pending identification and contact with their relatives.

The police said the same group of bandits later attacked Magazu Village in Tsafe LGA at about 6:45pm.

During the attack, a 35-year-old resident, Lawali Muazu, was struck by a stray bullet.

He was evacuated to the General Hospital, Tsafe, where he is currently receiving medical treatment.

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In a follow-up operation, police and military operatives reportedly tracked the fleeing bandits to the Funtua–Gusau Federal Highway.

The criminals allegedly attempted to intercept and loot a trailer conveying food items but fled after sighting the approaching security forces.

The operatives engaged the bandits in a gun battle, during which 17 of them were killed, while several others sustained gunshot injuries, according to the police.

The police said its VCRU team and military personnel in Tsafe were continuing efforts to track the fleeing bandits and rescue the eight abducted passengers.

The Command said joint patrols involving the police, military, Community Protection Guards, hunters and local vigilantes had been deployed along the highway and other vulnerable locations to prevent further attacks.

It added that security forces were conducting clearance operations towards suspected bandit hideouts and routes used by the criminals.

The Commissioner of Police directed the operatives to intensify the search-and-rescue operation until the abducted passengers were rescued and the fleeing attackers apprehended.

The Command urged residents and motorists to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements to the nearest police station or security formation.