2019 Elections: Can The Nigerian Army Regain Public Trust?

Around the world, the military is a revered institution. So often revered that joining the Army, Air Force or Navy is often deemed a noble achievement. Serving in the army also come attached with the respect and hero treatment often given to military personnel by the society.

The core values of militaries around the world are modeled on discipline, valour and professionalism.

In advanced countries like the United States of America and The United Kingdom, military personnel are treated with so much reverence by the citizens in recognition of their service, and sacrifice to protect and defend their country against threats.

According to the oath of enlistment to the US army (below), enlisted service members owe their allegiance to the country and its constitution, even though the military is commanded by the president

An enlisted US army personnel takes oath of allegiance by reciting the following;

I, [name], do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.

Nigerian army, in contrast, shares its loyalty between the constitution and the president who also doubles as the commander in chief.

One can argue that if armies owe it allegiance solely to the country and its constitution, it could often time be used as a pretext to displace a democratically elected government and gain power through the back door. On the other hand, loyalty to a despotic commander-in-chief could also spell abuse that would defeat the role of the army in a nation.

There’s no pretending that Nigeria isn’t still suffering from the hangover of the dark days of the military era when enlistment into the military wasn’t completely driven by the noble zeal to serve and protect the country. It was partly an avenue for people to achieve personal ambitions of leadership. The days where military officers were bullies more primed for power than warfare.

After the military’s prolonged meddling in Nigeria’s democratic journey, they were eventually forced back to the barracks upon the inception of the fourth republic in 2009. A reality they seem to still struggle to live with, as it has not chaptered a deviation from its reputation for right abuses, and meddling in matters of civil governance.

Oke Leke’s journal on democracy and governance, blamed the over-centralization and concentration of power in the centre and the personalization of political power on the prolonged military rule which has manifested significantly under civil governance. Making the continued reliance on the military for maintaining internal peace and security disruptive.

Poor Human Rights Records

The army is fundamentally tasked with defending the nation against external threats, while the logic of deploying them to quell civil protests still baffles some, the outcome of such deployment is what usually leaves everyone in condemnation of the Nigerian army.

In December 2015, over 340 unarmed members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) were reportedly killed by the Nigerian army. Prompting the Kaduna State government to set up a panel of inquiry to investigate the incident. The panel in a report confirmed that the army handed over 347 bodies for mass burial. Amnesty International in its report on the incident released evidence the army used excessive force against unarmed civilians and covered it up. The army in its defense, claimed it killed only seven members of the sect in self defense.

Between 2015 and 2016, the Nigerian Army allegedly killed over 150 unarmed protesters and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), according to a report released by Amnesty International. Although the army denied the casualty figure, video evidence and eye witness accounts validates the reports.

Involvement In Politics

In the lead up to Nigeria’s 2015 general elections, the then ruling party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), accused the then candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Muhammadu Buhari of not meeting the minimum academic requirement to contest the elections.

Mr. Muhammadu Buhari in response, insisted through a sworn affidavit that all evidence of his academic records are with the military board where he enlisted in 1962 and rose to the rank of Major General, serving as head of state between 31 December 1983 to 27 August 1985.

As the certificate saga gathered steam, the army decided to wade in. The then director of Army Public Relations, Brig-. Gen. Olajide Laleye in a press briefing said the Army does not have the original, certified true copy or statement of result of retired Major General Muhammadu Buhari. A development both political and non political actors condemned.

In the 2019 Nigerian general elections, the army were invited to provide ancillary support for the police in maintaining peace and order during the election in most places considered volatile. According to the arrangement, the army was supposed to play limited role and only provide assistance as may be required by the Police.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the other hand also invited the Air Force to help air-lift its electoral materials.

The army, notorious for the arbitrariness that characterized the era of military dictatorship, expanded the scope of its limited role and took over the security of the elections. The conducts of personnel it deployed were inconsistent with the rules of engagement and the scope of its participation in the election.

On the eve of the election, unusual number of troops deployment to Rivers State and other parts of the country startled residents, a development that caused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to raise alarm, accusing the army of working with the ruling APC to disrupt the elections. Although the Nigerian Army stated that troops deployment to Rivers State was solely to provide security and forestall the break-down of law and order by miscreants, but a viral CCTV footages of alleged soldiers invading the home of Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja, Rivers state commissioner of education in a commando style surfaced online, opposition parties and election observers raised concerns over the suspicious conduct of the army.

The violence that trailed the presidential and national assembly election in Rivers State, was nothing compared to what transpired during the governorship and State House of Assembly election, as INEC suddenly suspended all electoral activities mid-way through its conduct as soldiers and policemen clashed at the Rivers collation center.

In a scathing rebuke after conclusion of investigation of the incident, INEC accused the army and armed thugs of invading the collation center, “resulting in intimidation and unlawful arrest of election officials thereby disrupting the process.”

INEC further disclaimed the actions of the army “expressing displeasure with the role played by some soldiers and armed gangs in Rivers State disrupting the collation process and attempting to subvert the will of the people.”

This was an indictment that raises further questions about the professionalism and political neutrality of the army. A situation that if not properly managed, could further alienate Nigerians who continually feel betrayed by an institution they reposed a great deal of trust in.

Although the army has had its low moments in recent history, like when it accused UNICEF without evidence of aiding insurgents in the North-east; The indictment by INEC, election observers and opposition parties for disrupting the 2019 elections was another low point that should have provided the Nigerian army an opportunity to accept blame for its failings and begin a process to fix its already battered image. Unfortunately the army resorted to its mundane approach of self-absolution, which quickly degenerated into a disreputable haunt where nothing but the lowest melodramas were played.

Responding to the accusations of meddling and disrupting the elections, the army in a statement, refused to address the unprofessional conduct of its personnel which has brought the institutions into disrepute, instead accused INEC and the police of betrayal.

The statement drew the ire of Nigerians who took to the official Twitter profile to bash the army, hauling insults on the “political” army.

The image of the Nigeria Army is in tatters and needs immediate fixing. The Nigerian army either accept it’s shot-comings and engage in deep retrospection that will help salvage its failing reputation or continue wallow in self-denial by continually blaming other non military actors whenever its excesses and authoritarianism tendencies gets the best of its men.

The army has instituted a fact-finding panel led by Maj. Gen. Taritimiye Gagariga to investigate the violence that marred the election in Abonnema, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State. Nigerians expect the outcome of the panel’s investigation and recommendations to reflect the reality of what the army has become and what it needs to do to regain public confidence.