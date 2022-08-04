2023: Atiku Campaign Appoints Melaye, Bwala Spokespersons

55 SHARES Share Tweet

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has announced the appointment of Senator Dino Melaye and Daniel Bwala as presidential campaign spokespersons for the coming presidential election in 2023.

The duo will be speaking for the Presidential candidate of the PDP when the campaign begins in September.

A statement signed by Atiku’s Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, on Thursday, said the two appointments take immediate effect.

Melaye is a politician and was a member of the 8th Senate, who represented Kogi West Senatorial district.

He was also a member of the House of Representatives in the 7th Assembly.

The former senator who does not shy away from comntroversy hails from Ayetoro Gbede in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State

Bwala, on the other hand, is a legal practitioner, politician and public affairs analyst. He hails from Adamawa State.

He recently decamped from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, after the emergence of the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Bwala joined the Christian bloc in the North to express his disapproval to the ticket.

He was a legal aide to the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege until the emergence of the APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket.