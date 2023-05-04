2023 Election: NBA To Task Judges On Justice Delivery At Annual Conference

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law, NBA SPIDEL, has disclosed it would hold its annual conference from 20th to 23rd June in Ikeja, Lagos state with a focus on the judiciary, post-2023 general elections and the need for judges and lawyers to work toward justice delivery on all election petitions.

SPIDEL is a section of the NBA inaugurated on 19th December 2006 to promote the role and application of law to economic development and growth of public interest law in Nigeria.

In the statement signed by the NBA SPIDEL Chairman, Dr. Monday Onyekachi Ubani and made available to THE WHISTLER on Thursday said the theme of the conference is “Post-Election Nigeria: The Judiciary In The Eye Of The Storm”.

Ubani said the theme of the conference is significant in the light of the mood of the country post the 2023 elections.

The association said the NBA engages in public interest advocacy and its duty is to constantly remind the judiciary of the daunting task ahead and the “need to do substantial justice and to help set the tone as watchdogs of justice delivery.”

It said, “We have lined up arrays of firebrand activists, renowned human rights crusaders, public interest advocates, rule of law defenders and other key players and stakeholders in the project NIGERIA at this conference as speakers and resource persons to deliver inspiring, thought-provoking, rewarding, educative and motivating session.”

The conference will also mark the end of the Ubani-led NBA-SPIDEL council and usher in a new Council after the Section’s scheduled elections.