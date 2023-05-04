LP Lagos Tackles Apapa Over Suspension Of Members Of Its Executive Committee

The State Executive Committee (SEC) of Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State has tackled the factional National Chairman of LP, Lamidi Apapa over the suspension of some of its members.

In a communique issued at the end of its National Executive Council meeting held on Wednesday, in Bauchi State, the Apapa-led LP leadership had suspended the state LP Chairman, Pst. Dayo Ekong; the state Secretary, Sam Emeka Okpala; and the Publicity Secretary, Olubunmi Adesanya.

Others were Olutobosun Oswald, Pst. Funke Awolowo, P.G. Igene, Lanre Adenuga, among others.

THE WHISTLER reports that twelve members of LP were suspended by the Apapa-led leadership over allegations of anti-party activities and unruly behavior against the party leadership.

“That the NEC in session also consider the action of twelve (12) of its members namely: Obiora Ifo, Kenneth Okonkwo, Pst. Mrs. Adebayo Ekong, Com. P.G. Igene, Egnr. Adeola Adebanjo, Pst. Funke Awolowo, Sam Emeka Okpala, Barr. Folusho Leigh, Folakemi Collins, Com. Olubunmi Adesanya, Lanre Adenuga and Dr. Olatubosun Oswald for their anti-party activities and unruly behavior against the party leadership which include issuing statement without authority of the party.

“The NEC in session, therefore, suspended them from the party,” the communique partly read.

But reacting to the suspension, Lagos chairman of the party, Ekong told THE WHISTLER on Thursday that the suspension is null and void, and lacks legal backing.

“I am not suspended. How can I be suspended? Do you put illegality on legality?” she asked rhetorically.

On his part, the State Secretary of the party, Okpala said Apapa has no locus standi to suspend any member of the party.

According to him, the LP factional leader remains suspended, adding that the party does not recognize him as Acting National Chairman.

“Lamidi Apapa is a suspended Deputy National Chairman. So, I am at a loss how a suspended Deputy National Chairman of a party would turn around to say he is suspending people in the party. What locus does he have to do that?

“We do not recognize that; we do not know him as the National Chairman, whether acting or not acting. So, he is not in the equation.

“They are just dancing naked in the market square, and we know nothing of such will stand,” Okpala told THE WHISTLER.

LP has been thrown into leadership crisis following an interim order issued by a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in April, restraining Julius Abure from parading himself as the National Chairman of the party pending the determination of the substantive suit brought against him and three others.

Justice Hamza Muazu gave the order while delivering ruling in an exparte application brought by some aggrieved members of the party.

Subsequently, Apapa on April 6, declared himself as the National Chairman of the party.