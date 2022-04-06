2023 Election: No Date For Presidential Primaries Yet – APC

The All Progressives Congress has debunked rumours that it has fixed date for its presidential primaries and has asked all appointees of government intending to contest in any position and who intends to be delegates to the party’s primaries to resign.

The party made the denial on Wednesday through its spokesman, Mr Felix Morka, in Abuja after the meeting of the National Working Committee of the party in Abuja.

He said the day’s meeting revolved around the party’s programme for the party’s primaries and a “look at the schedule of activities that is to come. I am unable to give you a run-down of the details of that schedule because that is still in discussion and we are yet to conclude on a definite plan or timetable or schedule for our primaries.

“But I can confirm that we did have that conversation today. We begin it today. But we have not concluded or made any decision,” he said.

He said the date for the primaries has not been set clarifying that, “I can confirm that we have discussions (party’s primaries) but we have not made any decision. I am not aware of anything that us trending because we have not put out any information.”

Probed if 30th of May would be the date that had been rumoured, he said, “We have not put up any information into the public space about the schedule of our primaries. But what I am confirming to you is that we had that discussion. And it is still in progress. And as soon as the details are concluded, and a decision is made, you will be the first to see or hear about it.”

On the new electoral act, he said, “The Ministers are members of the party. And the party is the party. Now, both the Ministers and other appointees and the party leadership have excellent counsel and guidance. I am sure everyone involved intends to comply fully with the intendment and letters of the Electoral Act.”