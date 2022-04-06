Imo Assembly Declares Lawmaker’s Seat Vacant For Defecting To PDP

The Imo State House of Assembly has declared vacant the seat of Obinna Okwarra, the member representing Nkwerre constituency.

The Speaker of the House, Hon. Kennedy Ibeh, made the declaration following a motion moved by Blyden Amajirionwu (APC Ngor Okpala) and seconded by Chiji Collins (APC Isiala Mbano) on Wednesday.

Mr Amajirionwu said that Mr Okwarra had defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in contravention of section 109, subsection 1g of the constitution

He presented pictorial and video evidence of Mr Okwarra’s defection, which was played on the house floor.

The speaker said that his discretion in resolving the matter was tied to the evidence presented to prove that the constitution’s provisions had been contravened.

“Satisfactory evidence has been presented to prove that Okwarra has become a party member other than the one that sponsored his election. His seat is therefore declared vacant,” Mr Ibeh said.

Also, at the plenary session, the speaker announced the recall of Arthur Egwim (APC Ideato North) from suspension, following his letter of apology to the house.

Mr Egwim was suspended on December 23, 2021, for not participating in the processes leading to the passage of the 2022 Appropriation Bill.