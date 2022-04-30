2023: Enugu Professionals In America Support Ugwuanyi On Zoning, Ignore Ekweremadu

The Coalition of Enugu State Professionals in America (CESPA), weekend, declared support for the zoning of the governorship slot in the state.

The coalition’s position is contained in a communique made available to THE WHISTLER in Enugu.

It was signed by its president, Pharm D. Ugo, and the secretary, Dr Emeka Okolo, among other officials.

The coalition aligned with some other stakeholders in support of the governorship zoning arrangement among Enugu East, Enugu West and Enugu North in the state. By this formula, it is the turn of Enugu East to produce the next governor of the state.

The core contestants to the exalted seat, including Barr Chijioke Edeoga, Sen Gil Nnaji, Mr Peter Mba, Prof Bath Nnaji and Mr Chinyaka Ohaa hail from Enugu East senatorial zone. Only Sen Ike Ekweremadu, former deputy Senate president, from Enugu West, is running from a different zone. His position is that there was no zoning arrangement in the state.

Members of the coalition, in the communique, re-affirmed their fidelity to the government of Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. They also expressed their support for politics of fair play, balance and egalitarianism in the state.

The coalition also called on political leaders in Enugu State ‘to exercise jurisdiction over the undertakings and ventures of their supporters as they can be held responsible for any civil misdemeanor’.

According to the communique,”The forum implored every political party and leader to shun the idea of engineering propaganda against Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

“The forum re-affirmed their dedication to the idea of zoning in Enugu State because of its antecedents in sustaining peace and security in the state.”

They enjoined the governor ‘to exercise his discretion in nominating the next governor of Enugu State so that his legacies can be sustained.’