Oyo Rep, PDP Chairman Defect To APC

A member of the House of Representatives representing the Ibarapa Central/Ibarapa North Federal Constituency, Mr Ajibola Muraina, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

The PDP Chairman in Ibarapa Central; Alhaji Abiola Azeez; Women Leader PDP Ibarapa Central, Mrs Toyin Afolabi, and Lukmon Uthmon, a former PDP state assistant secretary also dumped the ruling party in the state for the APC.

Other defectors are: Alhaji Rasaq Olatunde Garai, Chief Segun Adeleye, Chief Isiaka Oladoja, Olakunle Sunmonu, Mrs Nike Adegoke, Mr Bayo Okedokun, Alhaji Najeem Afolabi, Mr. Akanni Oyadiran, Mr. Alani Oguntade and Mrs Funmilayo Olabiyi.

Muraina while speaking at a programme organised by the Oyo State chapter of APC to welcome him and other defectors said Oyo State people want development.

The Chairman of APC in the state, Isaac Omodewu, and other leaders of the party were present at the ceremony.

The lawmaker said he left the PDP with all his supporters and they are all now in the APC.

He said, “The people of Oyo State want development.

“Lets allow God to determine things. Let us work for the glory of Oyo State.”