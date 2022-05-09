2023: Foundation Calls For Equity, Justice In Zoning Arrangements In Enugu State

Nsukka Journalists Foundation, weekend, warned the Peoples Democratic Party in Enugu State against undermining justice, equity and fairness in the selection of their standard-bearers ahead of the 2023 general elections.

This was contained in a statement signed by the foundation’s chairman, Board of Trustees, Ike Abonyi, and secretary, Paul Odenyi.

The foundation frowned at what they called ‘devious moves to resurrect the Ebeano politics in Enugu State’.

The foundation, in a statement entitled “Enugu State Governorship Race: We demand justice for Isi Uzo’, supported the existing zoning formula in the state.

By the arrangement, it is the turn of Enugu East senatorial zone to produce the next governor of the state.

The journalists bemoaned what it described as ‘the dangerous scheming going on to deny Isi-Uzo local government area of any of the five key positions available for the zone: governor, senator and five House of Representatives members.

The group said, “We have monitored closely the political schemings going on in the state ahead of 2023.

“We restrained ourselves from delving into the partisan politics because our members’ interests are divergent and varied along party and individual lines.

“But our constitution mandates us to show more than passing interest in the political activities leading to the selection of leaders in line with our motto, ‘Conscience of the People’.

“It’s against this backdrop therefore that we are under obligations to advise political leaders in the state especially the ruling PDP against doing anything that will undermine the political harmony in the state.

“We demand that there is the need to step up the justice by further micro zoning to ensure that the sense of belonging is total and all embracing.”

It expressed concerns that Isi-Uzo LGA of the zone is being marginalised in both political appointments and infrastructure.

According to the group, “Our findings show that political leaders in the state are trying to pick the three House of Representatives, the Senate and the governorship in one area that has already produced governors, ministers before now as against Isi Uzo that has not.

“The NJF therefore will stand up vehemently against any move to deny Isi Uzo of their dues. They are politically and geopolitically part and parcel of this senatorial zone but has remained grossly marginalized in appointments and infrastructural developments.”

The group blamed the overbearing of the Ebeano political family in the polity of the state as the cause. Our correspondent reports that Ebeano is a political movement created by former governor Chimaroke Nnamani. Nnamani is currently a serving senator.

NJF stated that, “We noticed that this intrigue started when a deliberate move began few years ago to bury the Gburuburu Movement and resurrect the Ebeano political family.

“NJF therefore wants to warn that it would mobilize its people and men and women of goodwill elsewhere in the state in support of its kith and kin suffering oppression in Enugu East.

“NJF would also take copious and profuse interests in the role of political or corporate leaders, particularly from Nsukka in the propagation of this injustice against Isi Uzo people. NJF will mobilize the people against such and wear them their correct garb as betrayers of their people.”

The group advised Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to take into consideration ‘the justices of Isi Uzo in all he wants to do as the political leader of the state at this time so as not to incur the wrath of his own people’.